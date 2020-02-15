Steve Smith and David Warner ready to return to South Africa two years after the ball manipulation scandal | Cricket News





David Warner and Steve Smith are part of Australia's limited squad in South Africa

Australians Steve Smith and David Warner return to South Africa for the first time since the ball manipulation scandal.

The couple, which complied with 12-month bans on their part in the matter, is part of the Australian squad that will play three T20 and three ODI against the Proteas.

Smith and Warner received a hostile reception from some supporters of England during the World Cup and Ashes last summer, a series in which Warner averaged only 9.50 in 10 innings and Smith was forced to retire with a concussion after being hit in the helmet by the Jofra Archer pacemaker.

Teammate Josh Hazlewood said none of the players will be a little surprised if they receive similar treatment from the crowds in South Africa.

"Steve and Dave have marked almost every box since they returned," said the closer. "It's just another one of those and I don't think it disturbs them a bit."

"They probably play better when it's like that. It's nothing we haven't experienced before. We'll be fine. They will probably try to withstand as much heat as they can, they will try to keep young people out of the spotlight."

Smith returned to the ranks of Australia for the final Ashes Test when Tim Paine's team retained the ballot box, while earlier this week Warner received the Allan Border Medal, which is awarded to Australia's best cricketer in 2019 .

Hazlewood said Australian players are determined to win over South African fans.

"Join and try to have a good time with them. Often, when you do that, they end up on your side," he said. "It is when you fight against them that he turns from here to there, and quite abusive. Ride the storm, follow the flow."

The interim executive president of South Africa, Jacques Faul, urged local fans to respect Warner and Smith and not "embarrass,quot; the board with bad behavior.

The animosity between Warner and Quinton de Kock spilled in a confrontation of hot stairs during the first Test in Durban in 2018, with Warner and his wife, Candice, subsequently attacked by the crowds,

"I would beg South African fans to respect our opponents and not overdo these things," Faul said. Fairfax media. "It's competitive in the field and we don't need it."

"Sport in general does not need that behavior. We have a very strict policy regarding fan behavior and we will evacuate people, but the damage will be done."

"What happened last time (in South Africa), the behavior was unfortunate. It is embarrassing when it happens, for the stadium and national federations."

