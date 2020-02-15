Steph Curry's wife, Ayesha, reveals her new & # 39; crotch & # 39 ;!

Steph Curry's wife, Ayesha Curry, has a new tattoo in her pelvic area.

The 30-year-old beauty, who is also the mother of three children, reportedly received her new tattoo on the crotch in recent months.

You can see her tattoo in these new bikini photos:

And how do we know it's new?

Well, Ayesha has worn a bikini in the past, and you never saw that tattoo. Here is a picture of Ayesha from a few years ago:

Atesha is much more than the wife of the NBA star, Steph Curry, and the mother of her three children: Roley, Ryan and Canon.

Canadian-American Ayesha is also an actress, famous cook, author of cookbooks and television personality. The beautiful Mrs. Curry has had guest roles on various television shows and movies, and began presenting her own show, Ayesha & # 39; s Homemade (also known as Ayesha & # 39; s Home Kitchen), on the Food Network.

Despite not having any professional chef training, his culinary career began in 2014, when he prepared his first meal as a YouTube demonstration on his Little Lights of Mine channel. Curry is the author of several videos on her Little Lights of Mine channel and has written a cookbook, The Seasoned Life, published in 2016.