Star sprinter Kachy suffers a fatal injury at Lingfield | Racing news

Kachy

Owner Dave Lowe paid tribute to Kachy after his all-weather star suffered a fatal injury at Lingfield.

Tom Dascombe's sprinter was lining up on Saturday's Heed Your Hunch At Betway Handicap, after his planned appearance on the Cleves Stakes list two weeks ago was affected by a last minute setback.

Connections faced a race against time to qualify him to defend his crown in the sprint division on All-Weather Finals Day on Good Friday, with options running out.

They chose to run at a disadvantage instead of a quick qualification in France, but after Kachy broke his usual electric style, he took a wrong step when the race started seriously and Richard Kingscote stopped him quickly.

It was later announced that Kyllachy's horse had been sacrificed.

Lowe tweeted: "RIP big fella. You were our world and you will be missed forever. #KingKachy."

Kachy won nine of his 28 races, accumulating more than £ 470,000 in prizes.

In addition to winning four times at Lingfield, including 2019 Final Day, he claimed Group Three of Molecombe in Goodwood as a youth and was placed twice in the Group One company at Royal Ascot, finishing second in the 2016 Commonwealth Cup and third in last year Diamond Jubilee Stakes.

Lingfield also paid tribute, the song tweeted: "We would like to offer our enormous condolences to Kachy's connections, who suffered a fatal injury in race three this afternoon.

"A true champion will live a long time in the memory of everyone in Lingfield Park."

The race was won by the Harry & # 39; s Bar of James Fanshawe (5-1).