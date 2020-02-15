Sports Q: Should the Celtics withdraw Kevin Garnett's number?

Welcome to Sports Q from Boston.com, our daily conversation, initiated by you and moderated by Chad Finn, on a compelling topic in Boston sports. This is how it works: send questions to Chad through Twitter, Facebook and email. He will choose one every day of the week to respond, then we will take the discussion to the comments. Chad will stop several times a day to navigate. But you handle the conversation.

It seems an exaggeration to withdraw Kevin Garnett's number. A degree in just six years. – Mike K.

I do not agree with all my heart. Yes, it was only six years. In those six years, it was five times All-Star, formed four All-Defensive teams and won the defensive player award of the year 2008. Only with those achievements, his number 5 goes on the rafters.

But I wanted to say much more than that. Garnett was the most selfless superstar I've seen when it comes to getting his own punches, and that allowed Ray Allen and especially Paul Pierce to be themselves and not have to sacrifice much when that new Big Three joined.

Garnett was the defensive foothold of that fierce team of the 2008 Celtics championship, which ended a 22-season championship drought between the 16th and 17th standards. He was an exceptional leader of the first team that not only He bought the Celtics tradition, but he helped restore that. The Celtics were miserable the year before they arrived, winning 24 games.

Garnett could have spent only six seasons here, tied with the late Reggie Lewis for the least amount of Celts whose number is or will be withdrawn, but its impact on those seasons cannot be overstated.

Even his departure had a positive effect. He didn't want to go when the Celtics handed him, Pierce, and gave the Nets other things for a lot of draft picks before the 2013 season. But he did, partly because he knew it was the best for the franchise. .

That agreement is the reason why the Celtics have Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and much hope today.

Yes, the Celtics are right to increase the number of KG to the beams.

Also, I can finally justify my appreciation for Ron Mercer by telling people that his number is retired by the Celtics.

But what do others think? Should the Celtics withdraw the KG number? I will listen to you in the comments.