Sporting has the right materials in Ascot | Racing news

Barry Geraghty riding Sporting John

Sporting John kept his unbeaten record with a shocking display at Thames Materials Novices & # 39; Hurdle at Ascot.

After having won twice in Exeter previously, Philip Hobbs’s charge faced his toughest test to date against Master Debonair of Colin Tizzard, who seems to be in some sectors because of the obstacle of the Supreme Novices .

It was Tizzard's runner who set the pace, with the content of Barry Geraghty to travel in his slipstream during much of the competition at Sporting John.

Moving on to the straight, Jonjo O & # 39; Neill Junior was sending distress signals to the favorite while Sporting John (6-4) was sprouting next to him.

A squeeze from Geraghty saw Sporting John shoot up, when Pipesmoker approached to grab the second, hit six and a half long lines.

"I am delighted and he did very well. Barry thinks he has enough pace for two miles, but obviously he stays well and a half. You could do anything at this stage," Hobbs said.

"I thought the floor was soft enough for him. It ended well."

"Maybe at this stage going a little further could be what needs to be done. He probably thought that coming here was a little different, but that's only the fourth race of his life."

"He is a lovely horse and has a very good future. Whatever he does on obstacles, it will be better on fences. It is something to expect, but it is also good in the short term."

"Hopefully he has enough experience (for Cheltenham) since he has had three obstacle courses and one point to point."