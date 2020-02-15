Sonic The Hedgehog soars at an opening of $ 55 million

Even if Sonic the Hedgehog It had a difficult start, the film has had a very successful debut at the box office, according to a new report from The Hollywood Reporter. According to the medium mentioned above, the movie easily surpasses movies like Photography, Fantasy Island, as much as Downhill, during the weekend of Valentine.

According to early return estimates, Sonic the Hedgehog, from Paramount, he is expected to win an opening of $ 55 million since his advances on Thursday a few nights ago, which makes him the main winner at the box office this weekend. Reportedly, Friday night he beat the movie $ 17 million plus another $ 3 million of Thursday night's advances.

In other words, Paramount's production has been well above expectations so far, getting a solid start on Thursday night. Also, what makes the movie special is that movies like these generally don't work well in preview earnings.

Sonic The Hedgehog fans know that the movie is based on the classic Sega video game franchise and that the main character is played by Ben Schwartz, along with James Marsden and Dr. Robotnik, played by legendary actor Jim Carrey.

As noted above, Sonic the Hedgehog It had a difficult start due to Sonic's CGI representation that led to the postponement of the film to allow the production team to redesign the classic blue hedgehog.

According to the Wikipedia page for Sonic The Hedgehog, the first game came out in 1991 as a way to compete with Nintendo's creation of the classic Mario character. Since the creation of the game, it has generated a variety of other games and media types, including feature films, print media, animations and products.

The success of Sonic The Hedgehog allowed Sega to become one of the most popular video game consoles in the early 1990s.

In 2001, Sega left the console market, but continued with the development of third parties, including more games for Nintendo, Xbox and Playstation. The dissolution of Sega as a video game console has become a topic of conversation as many players think that many of Sega's creations were well ahead of their time.



