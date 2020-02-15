So & # 39; ton 1 – 2 Burnley

The impressive winner of the second half of Matej Vydra gave Burnley a 2-1 victory at Southampton in wet and windy conditions.

The visitors took the lead with a strange goal when Ashley Westwood scored directly from a corner (2) after Danny Ings had misjudged the flight in the wind. Ings then dragged the level of his team (18) with a powerful blow from the range, which marked his goal number 18 of the campaign in all competitions.

However, Burnley always seemed more comfortable in the conditions and Vydra, as a substitute for the injured Chris Wood, scored a brilliant individual goal (60) to give visitors his third victory in his last four games.

This defeat for Southampton It means they still have the worst record at home in the Premier League this season, with only 11 points out of their 13 games at St Mary's.

Player Ratings Southampton: McCarthy (4), Walker-Peters (6), Stephens (6), Vestergaard (5), Bertrand (6), Boufal (6), Ward-Prowse (6), Hojbjerg (6), Armstrong (6), Long (6), Ings (7) Subs: Djenepo (6), Obafemi (6), Adams (6) Burnley Pope (7), Bardsley (7), Tarkowski (8), Mee (8), Taylor (8), Hendrick (7), Westwood (8), Cork (8), McNeil (7), Wood (7), Rodriguez (7) Subs: Vydra (8) Party man: Ben Mee

How Dyche's men intimidated the grumpy saints …

In wet and windy conditions, when the early stages of the Dennis storm hit the south coast, Burnley adapted much faster than the hosts full of errors. The Clarets came forward in two minutes, scoring their fastest goal in the Premier League and probably the strangest.

Westwood hit a corner near the rather mediocre post that seemed ready to be cleared by Ings, who was ordering that area, however, miscalculated the flight of the ball and thought he was going out for a goal kick. His mistake proved costly when the ball squirmed on the line despite Alex McCarthy's attempts to put it back into play.

Team news Southampton delivered his debut to defender Kyle Walker-Peters, while James Ward-Prowse was fit enough to start despite being knocked down against Tottenham just two weeks ago. Nathan Redmond missed it.

Burnley made a change with Phil Bardsley replacing Matthew Lowton in the full-back.

Southampton was struggling to make his attack patterns work, as Burnley's direct style in Jay Rodriguez and Chris Wood adjusted to the conditions.

However, Ings looked like a man desperate to make up for his mistake and produced a quality moment to reach the level of his team in 18 minutes. Not seen much from 22 yards, but a rapid change of direction opened the space for a strike and the striker swept a fierce exit from the wet surface beyond Nick Pope.

It was a few bad minutes for Burnley when striker Wood limped with a hamstring injury after stopping in preparation for the Southampton goal.

Sofiane Boufal, who seemed dangerous against Phil Bardsley, soon followed Wood through the tunnel with a knee injury while Southampton continued to find any rhythm of attack.

With conditions getting worse after halftime when the center of the storm moved through Southampton, the chances were few and far between.

However, it was Burnley who carried the biggest threat in the last third and put his nose in front with half an hour to play.

Jeff Hendrick's direct ball on Vydra caused problems for the Saints' erratic pairing with Jack Stephens and Jannik Vestergaard. Burnley striker was posing as Vestergaard and then showed supreme composure in the conditions to find the upper corner with a scratchy hit.

Given that he had not scored for two years, the calm against the goal he showed was impressive.

The responsibility was in Southampton to take the game to Burnley, but they did not have the necessary tools to break Ben Mee and James Tarkowski at their best.

In fact, the first rescue of the game that Pope had to do was at the time of discount when Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg pulled a goalkeeper block from a narrow angle.

After leaving the relegation zone in the middle of the table, Southampton has returned to his old ways, while Burnley has risen to tenth place.

Man of the match: Ben Mee

It feels hard to highlight a Burnley player, since it was all about team cohesion and brilliant management in Sean Dyche's conditions. However, once again, Burnley's boss stood out as the most important player on the field. The same thing happened in his recent 2-0 win at Manchester United and, although he was not as busy as he was that day, his presence and ability to clear everything that entered his box was a key reason why Burnley won this match. There are not many better centrals in this league in its current form.

Image:

James Tarkowski and Ben Mee celebrate Ashley Westwood's goal against Southampton



What the managers said …

Burnley's boss, Sean Dyche: "I think all the victories are great victories in the Premier League. We got more control of the game in the second half, I don't remember many times they opened us. At the counter we had three or four moments that we couldn't find the final pass. It's a difficult place to come with your form lately. The weather was horrible. "

Opta statistics

Burnley remains undefeated in his last seven Premier League meetings with Southampton (W4 D3), completing the league double against the Saints for the first time since 1946-47 in the second level.

Southampton has conceded 30 goals in its 13 home league games this season, the first English first-class team to concede so many after only 13 home games since the start of a campaign from Ipswich Town in 1963-64 (31).

Among the English Premier League players, only Marcus Rashford (19) and Raheem Sterling (20) have scored more goals in all club competitions this season than the Southampton Ings (18).

The winner of Vydra for Burnley was only his fifth Premier League goal, his first away from home and the first overall since September 2018.

Whats Next?

Southampton returns to St Mary's next Saturday when Aston Villa are visitors. Meanwhile, Burnley's host fights Bournemouth; both games are kickoffs at 3pm.