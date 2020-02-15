Smooth surprise in 33-1 in national trial | Racing news

%MINIFYHTML77277e73b33842c38bf2beeba3a33d7011% %MINIFYHTML77277e73b33842c38bf2beeba3a33d7012%





Step by step smooth

Smooth Stepper remained through Haydock's mud to surprise in the chase of Unibet's Grand National Trial Handicap.

The veteran Alex Hales was 33-1 off the field of 10 players, but while others wilted in the extreme endurance test for three and a half miles, Harry Bannister conjured a late wave after the last one, since the lower weight long overcame time leader Lord Du Mesnil.

Smooth Stepper, who doesn't have a Grand National ticket, then stopped the runner-up rally to win for a length and a half, with another 19 back to 11-4 favorite Yala Enki in third place.