Six people were shot in the Parkway Gardens neighborhood of Chicago – Up News Info Chicago

CHICAGO (Up News Info) – Six people were shot in the 6500 block of S. King Drive shortly after 9 p.m. Friday.

Chicago police say it started inside an apartment and then spilled into a hallway.

%MINIFYHTML7df5699f3a5889ffbd3f60f3d4b53ed713% %MINIFYHTML7df5699f3a5889ffbd3f60f3d4b53ed714%

The victims include two 14-year-old girls, a 15-year-old girl, an 18-year-old boy, a 20-year-old man and a 23-year-old woman.

%MINIFYHTML7df5699f3a5889ffbd3f60f3d4b53ed715% %MINIFYHTML7df5699f3a5889ffbd3f60f3d4b53ed716%

The 18-year-old boy, the 23-year-old woman and one of the 14-year-old girls are in critical condition. The 20-year-old man is in serious condition. The other two teenagers are in good condition.

They went to the Children's Eating Hospital, the University of Chicago and Stroger.

No arrests have been made. Police is on the case.