Six Chicago police officers were injured in the West Garfield Park accident – Up News Info Chicago

CHICAGO (Up News Info) – An accident on the west side left at least six officers injured on Saturday night.

It happened just before 7:30 p.m. near the intersection of Jackson Blvd. and Springfield Ave., in West Garfield Park.

Officers responded to a call from an officer who needed assistance when patrollers collided.

Preliminary scanner traffic suggests that a vehicle began to ram a CPD unit in block 300 of S. Springfield, but police have not confirmed this.

The six officers were transported to the Stroger Hospital in stable condition.

This is a story in development, we will continue updating.