Single in paradise Krystal Nielson and Chris Randone break

It's over by Krystal Nielson Y Chris Randone.

the Bachelor in Paradise The couple separated after less than a year of marriage.

"It hurts to announce that at this time, we have decided to separate each other," the official website of BachelorNation.com said in a statement Single Show producers. "We never imagined this scenario, but we have reached a point where we both need to work on ourselves."

"We are the best friends who love and love each other so deeply," they continued. "We have appreciated everyone's love and support so far throughout our trip and we only ask you to respect our privacy as we navigate this."

The stars of reality married in Mexico in June 2019. The wedding was televised and appeared in the sixth season of the ABC program. They even invited some of their fellow Bachelor Nation members to their big day, including the celebrities of that season.

Fans met for the first time with the health and fitness coach in Arie Luyendyk Jr. . season The Bachelor. They were then introduced to Randone, also known as "Goose,quot;, in Becca Kufrinthe season of High school.

While neither of them finished with the final rose, they had a second chance of love in the fifth season of Bachelor in Paradise. The duo ended the season with a commitment.

"I think our love story promotes giving a second chance to whatever it is in life or any kind of relationship because there is always light at the end of the tunnel, and it's not how you start but how you end," Randone told E! News in 2018.