What is the opposite of good? That's what Rockies general manager Jeff Bridich is.

Fred, Denver

Kiz: In more than 35 years covering sports in Colorado, I have rarely seen a week in which two prominent figures of the sport have been covered in shame with deaf words. Bridich did it basically by telling Rockies fans that they were worried about their broken relationship with third baseman, Nolan Arenado, to talk and take care of their own affairs. Mel Tucker, the highest paid five-win coach in the history of college football, took every opportunity to reassure CU Buffs fans that he was his man … until he was not. So, crack staff here at Kickin’s headquarters wants to know: Should Bridich or Tucker be crowned the Colorado sports clown of the week?

The Rockies must have to maintain their No. 1 ranking as the most poorly managed professional sports team in Denver. They see the children of Bowlen get dirty and the television problems of the Kroenke family and cannot let them overcome the fire of the garbage container at 20th and Blake.

Chris, qualifying on a curve

Kiz: If Denver were a baseball city instead of a football city, Bridich could already be hitting the pavement, looking for a new job. But we all have the only score that really counts in Coors Field is the amount of beers sold on the party terrace.

What has Michigan State football done lately?

Buddah, Denver

Kiz: Do you mean that it is not twice Tucker's salary, in addition to doubling the group of money available to pay your coaching staff? Well, during the last decade, the Spartans won 92 games and won a place in the College Football Playoff, while CU won less than 40% of their games in the same period of time. If someone offered to double their salary, would they reject it for a sense of loyalty to the employer who is overworking and not paying enough? I'm sorry, but that's a bit naive. In 2012, the Buffs fired Jon Embree as coach in just two years, because their teams sucked. Where was the loyalty to Embree?

I am not naive. But personally I think that a person is who his actions reveal that he is. Taking a job for more money is understandable. Duplicity is not.

Ramon, man of integrity

Kiz: The world needs more people with your admirable values, my friend. CU fans are certainly justified to feel that Tucker cheated on them in the process. But his roots (not to mention the people he really loves) are in the Midwest, not in the Rocky Mountains. I heard Tucker say many times: his goal is not to win a conference championship, but a national championship. The state of Michigan takes money more seriously to achieve that goal than CU benefits. Tucker was a passerby who moved to Colorado for a good job and moved down the road a year later for a better job.

And today's farewell photo is the words that have replaced "Bayless wannabe,quot; when a fan wants to cut me to the core.

Okay Boomer.

Jerome, young and modern