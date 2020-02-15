"She has to defend herself among people who may not have her back,quot; – Up News Info Tampa

%MINIFYHTML7699f19b7193c19301edaec13de43c3b11% %MINIFYHTML7699f19b7193c19301edaec13de43c3b12%

Edie Falco has played some of the most interesting characters on television in the last 20 years.

He played Carmela Soprano in "The Sopranos,quot;, sailed in life or death scenarios like Jackie Peyton in "Nurse Jackie,quot; of Showtime and is now the protagonist of the new "Tommy,quot; of Up News Info. The multiple Emmy winner plays a former high-ranking New York police officer who becomes the first police chief in the history of Los Angeles.

Falco spoke with DJ Sixsmith of Up News Info Local about the program, which opens Thursday, his career and his role models.

DJ Sixsmith: What attracted you to the show and the character?

Edie Falco: I liked the script. He was smart and funny and gave Tommy's character a lot to do. She has a little sense of humor. Those are hard things to find in many of the previous scripts I had read.

DS: What was the most difficult challenge to play this character?

EF: Well, I don't know if it was a challenge as much as a fun place to go. I like the fact that she is in charge of many people and that she has to defend herself among people who may not support her immediately. He is a bit of a wise guy. His sense of humor is part of who he is and he is very confident in that.

DS: The television industry has changed a lot since its days in "The Sopranos." How has it been for you to watch TV explode in the last 15-20 years?

EF: It has made me feel happy and lucky. I remember at acting school that the idea of ​​going to television meant that you were selling. During the period of time I have been working, it really is the destination for many actors. It is where the best work is being done. The idea of ​​a stable job in which you have an idea of ​​what you are doing for a period of time in the future is an unusual blessing for an actor.

DS: Who are some of the actors you have learned most during your career?

EF: I've always been a big fan of Meryl Streep for a long time. Laurie Metcalf is another … I am a big fan of her and I saw her in a play in New York and I was stunned by her talent. Daniel Day-Lewis I fear that these are many names with which people feel the same.

DS: How about the battle between New York and Los Angeles in this show? How was it for you to play with that concept?

EF: We were lucky because it was a New Yorker who came to a city with which he is not familiar. He had to know who he was in that environment and who are the people he works with. She doesn't know the city and is a fish out of the water in many different ways. It's a bit nice to start the series where she doesn't know the people around her because we were all in real life knowing each other too. It worked in our favor.

DS: Your character also doesn't know who he can trust. How was unpacking that?

EF: Much of that was written. She doesn't know who is who. In her old setting in New York, I'm sure she knew who her allies were and the people she needed to watch. That is sometimes something that takes a long time to learn. Now she is starting over.

DS: When people watch the program, what important things do you want them to think about?

EF: We are analyzing many national and international problems that we are dealing with as a culture at the moment. I hope that people who thought they knew how they felt about some of these things could be encouraged to open their minds a bit. We can give them a different way of imagining the result. A different way of thinking about it and discovering how other people feel. It is a place where we are really fighting in our real life culture. I think if we could do that, we would be very lucky.

See "Tommy,quot; on Thursday at 10 p.m. EST / PST