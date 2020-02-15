Sharks with late scores join past jets – Up News Info San Francisco

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) – Melker Karlsson and Timo Meier scored in a span of 89 seconds in the third period to lift the San Jose Sharks to a 3-2 victory over the Winnipeg Jets on Friday night.

Marcus Sorensen also scored for the Sharks, who are 4-3-0 in their last seven games.

%MINIFYHTML5d944b3fee5000d659a651d8b59adfec11% %MINIFYHTML5d944b3fee5000d659a651d8b59adfec12%

Aaron Dell made 29 saves for San Jose.

Kyle Connor scored his 29th goal of the season, team leader, with some outstanding moves in the power game, and Blake Wheeler had a goal and assistance for the Jets.

Connor Hellebuyck stopped 32 shots for Winnipeg, who was playing the fourth game of a six-game season at home (2-2-0). The Jets are 4-3-1 in their last eight games.

The Sharks led 1-0 after the first period and the Jets maintained a 2-1 lead after two.

The sixth goal of the Sorensen season at 2:51 p.m. after the challenge of a Winnipeg coach was unsuccessful. Sorensen hit a loose disc of a crowded fold, but the Jets claimed it was interference from the goalkeeper because Hellebuyck's pad was pushed.

The Sharks beat the Jets 13-3 in the first period.

Connor and Wheeler gave Winnipeg a 2-1 lead with 86 seconds difference in the second.

With former Jets striker Evander Kane in the interference penalty area, Connor received a Wheeler pass near the edge of the fold. He moved the disc between his own legs with a setback, then switched to the right punch and shot Dell at 8:21.

Wheeler scored at 9:47 with a high timer traffic.

The Sharks had a 24-14 lead in goal shots after the second period.

Karlsson and Meier arrived 3-2 with goals at 5:18 and 6:47 of the third.

Meier, who scored the winner in a rebound, has six points (three goals, three assists) in a four-game streak of points.

The veteran defender of San José, Brent Burns, received an assistance for the goal of Meier in his 1,100th game of the NHL. It was also the 528th consecutive game of 34 years, the second longest active streak among the defenders behind Keith Yandle of Florida (854).

Winnipeg entered the power game with 6:43 remaining in the third after Kane crushed Jets defender Neal Pionk behind on the boards.

The Jets put six shots at Dell with the advantage of a man, but his glove took Wheeler a shot and Patrik Laine blocked the explosion.

Winnipeg sent a flurry of shots to Dell at the last minute, with one hitting the pole and Dell suffocating another.

Notes: Winnipeg was 1 for 3 in the power game and San Jose 0 for 3.

UNTIL NEXT TIME

Sharks: in Minnesota on Saturday.

© Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material cannot be published, transmitted, rewritten or redistributed.