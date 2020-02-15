Shark star Erik Karlsson will miss the rest of the season with a broken thumb

%MINIFYHTMLc87e9c599d2b9482b20a7cd597917f4511% %MINIFYHTMLc87e9c599d2b9482b20a7cd597917f4512%

If the Sharks were still hopeful of a playoff race, Erik Karlsson's broken thumb could have forever kept the remaining dreams of postseason glory this spring.

The team announced Saturday that Karlsson, who broke his left thumb during Friday's game against the Jets, will require surgery that will keep him out for the rest of 2019-20.



This last blow worsens an already bad Shark season, which saw a change of head coach in December and another major injury when the club lost the eaves of the first six Tomas Hertl for the season. With only 25 games remaining on the San Jose calendar, the team (25-28-4, 54 points) probably has a hill too high to climb without one of the best defenders in the league. San José runs the risk of missing the playoffs completely only one year after reaching the Western Conference final.

Although the scoring rate of 0.71 points per Karlsson game (six goals, 34 assists) only placed him in ninth place among all NHL defenders, he led the Sharks in the overall score this season and played more minutes on average (24:31) than any San José skater except for the blue line partner Brent Burns (24:54).

Karlsson is a four-time All-Star winner and twice a Norris Trophy winner, but his game since joining the Shark franchise in 2018 has sometimes left more to be desired. The Swedish defender has been derailed by injuries in the last two seasons, and has not been able to reach 60 games played in 2018-19 and 2019-20.

According to a statement, Sharks expect Karlsson to recover well before training camp and preseason games for the 2020-21 season.