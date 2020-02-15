SF1000 & # 39; extreme & # 39; Ferrari: What's new in your 2020 car?

%MINIFYHTMLbad22d69088094348cc4cd4167f8b93411% %MINIFYHTMLbad22d69088094348cc4cd4167f8b93412%

%MINIFYHTMLbad22d69088094348cc4cd4167f8b93413% %MINIFYHTMLbad22d69088094348cc4cd4167f8b93414%

%MINIFYHTMLbad22d69088094348cc4cd4167f8b93415% %MINIFYHTMLbad22d69088094348cc4cd4167f8b93416%

Ferrari certainly stole the show in the week of F1 launch with its extravagant and entertaining presentation, but what did we discover about the centerpiece of that event: the new SF1000?

Accompanied by his comment counterpart Carlo Vanzini of Sky Sports in ItalyDavid Croft of Sky F1 looks more closely at the latest Ferrari car and where Scuderia engineers have clearly sought to make improvements for 2020.

"What we know is that it is a completely new car," Vanzini said in the video above. "We will see a new spoiler (front) during the first part of the season. And we have seen a rear that is so thin that it is perfect for a Formula 1 car."

"What we know is that there is more aerodynamic load, we will have to verify how fast it will be (on the straight lines)."

The great news of Ferrari during the winter was the new long-term agreement granted to Charles Leclerc, but what does this mean for Sebastian Vettel in the last year of the current German contract? And is Lewis Hamilton really on the & # 39; list & # 39; of possible drivers to partner with Leclerc in 2021?

Press play on the video to see Crofty and Carlo in discussion …

Watch the six days of F1 Testing live on Sky Sports F1 for the first time. Test One begins on February 19, with eight hours of daily track coverage starting at 8am. Subscribe to F1 on Sky Sports here.