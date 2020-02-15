Sex and the City & # 39; s Lynn Cohen died at 86

Sex and the city star Lynn Cohen He has died at age 86.

The actress, who played Miranda's Ukrainian housekeeper and nanny Magda in the hit HBO series and films, passed away Friday, her representative told TheWrap.

Cohen, originally from Kansas City, Missouri, began her acting career on the screen in the 80s, when she also made her Broadway debut in a revival of the play Orpheus Descending. A decade later, he starred in small films and also began a recurring role in Law as Judge Elizabeth Mizener.

The great opportunity of the actress came in 2000, when she joined Sex and the city. He also remarkably played Israeli Prime Minister Golda Meir in the 2005 film Munich.

In recent years, he appeared on shows like Nurse Jackie, Damages, The case Y The wonderful Mrs. Maisel. In 2013, he played Mags in the movie. The Hunger Games: In Flames.