Security guard shoots at a minor who tried to hit him with a stolen city truck – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

DALLAS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A minor is in custody after stealing a truck from the city of Dallas and trying to hit a security guard with him Friday night.

On February 14, a young man stole a city water truck and was driving around the 16000 block of Ray Hubbard Lake when a security guard tried to stop him.

Police said he believes the boy tried to hit the security guard with the truck, which caused the guard to unload his weapon. No one was hit, however, the vehicle "crashed," authorities said.

The child is currently in custody and his identity has not been disclosed at this time.