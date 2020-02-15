Scottish summary: Hearts held by Hamilton, Billy McKay equalizer saves Ross County | Soccer news





Heart Manager Daniel Stendel

Craig Halkett's last header rescued a point for Hearts in a 2-2 draw with

Hamilton in the battle of the last two in Tynecastle.

Marios Ogkmpoe put Accies 2-0 at the beginning of the game, but the visitors lost to Jamie Hamilton, sent to a deliberate handball with almost 70 minutes left to play.

Hearts recovered one early in the second half through Jamie Walker and, after relentless pressure, reached the level three minutes from time.

The result maintains the advantage of a Hamilton point over the Hearts at the bottom of the Ladbrokes Premier League.

In the only other game of the day, Billy McKay rescued a point by Ross County since they claimed a 1-1 draw with St johnstone.

Stevie May's sixth goal of the season since returning to Saints in the summer seemed to push the Staggies closer to the drop zone.

But a dramatic McKay late leveler in the fourth minute of detention time rescued a point for the hosts.