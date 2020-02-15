Saudi fighter plane crashes in northern Yemen | News

%MINIFYHTMLb8f2dee872ffff3bc906a9addbabed1a11% %MINIFYHTMLb8f2dee872ffff3bc906a9addbabed1a12%

A Saudi fighter plane crashed in a Yemen devastated by the conflict, said the military coalition led by Riyadh, which has been fighting the Houthi rebels in the country.

The Tornado plane fell in the northern province of al-Jawf during an operation to support Yemeni government forces, the coalition said in a statement from the official Saudi press agency.

On Friday, a spokesman for the Houthi rebel movement, Yahya Saria, said the fighters had shot down a Tornado plane belonging to "enemy forces,quot; in the same province, according to a statement from its Al Masirah TV station.

The spokesman said the plane was shot down with an advanced air-to-ground missile.

No further details available immediately.

The Saudi-led military coalition intervened in the Yemen conflict in 2015 in support of forces loyal to President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi, who had been expelled by the Houthis.

Since then, tens of thousands of people have died and millions are on the verge of famine in what the UN calls the worst humanitarian crisis in the world.