Sam Trammell on Showtime’s ‘Homeland’ and ‘True Blood’ – Up News Info DC

(Local Up News Info) – "Homeland,quot; premieres its last season on Sunday, February 9, Showtime and will present a new face at the Oval Office.

Sam Trammell jumps into the fold as Vice President Benjamin Hayes and will mix it with Carrie Mathison and Saul Berenson. While Trammell has been in many successful programs, he loved working with greats like Claire Danes and Mandy Patinkin.

"It's just a monster and it's like TV team A," Trammell said in an interview with DJ Sixsmith of Up News Info Local. “They have the best directors. Writers Alex Gansa and Howard Gordon are very good. I show up in the last season and I do so many things that I can't tell you. I just saw the first episode last night and it's very massive. She (Claire) is very good. She brings a lot to each scene. A lot of things are happening with her in every scene. You see his thoughts and his struggles.

COMPLETE INTERVIEW:

Trammell and the rest of the cast filmed last season in Morocco. The actor was in "True Blood,quot; for seven seasons and knows better than anyone how impressive it is that "Homeland,quot; is entering its eighth season in Showtime.

"When I was doing True Blood and even at the beginning of this, there was no Amazon Prime or Netflix," Trammell said. “It was totally different. In True Blood, writers always asked why people look. We were always bigger and doing more, and that was ours. It was a totally different kind of show. Homeland is simply a smart, dramatic and bright show. "

Watch Sundays of "Homeland,quot; from February 9 at 9 p.m. EST / PST