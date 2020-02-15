Sam Ashgari shares a sweet Valentine's message for his lioness Britney Spears

%MINIFYHTMLcbb3b562c3ba402b4fef266f699125a511% %MINIFYHTMLcbb3b562c3ba402b4fef266f699125a512%

Sam Asghari shared a sweet Valentine's message to his lioness Britney Spears. Although Britney hasn't been on Instagram for several weeks, Sam made it clear that he and Britney are still strong. He even shared photos and videos of the couple on horseback. In a sweet message, he showed the world that his love for Britney has lasted more than four years. Fans were happy to see that Sam and Britney have stood the test of time and that Britney has someone who loves her unconditionally.

Fans have been concerned about Britney's welfare and many have banned the Free Britney movement. Many are worried that he does not need to be under a guardianship and many stories have emerged suggesting that Britney is not free to make his own decisions. Although it is not clear what the exact terms of her guardianship are, it seems clear that she is free to spend time alone with her boyfriend, Sam.

Sam Asghari is Britney's personal trainer, as well as her boyfriend, and many fans love watching the two train together, since Britney's confidence in Sam is evident. You can watch the video that Sam Asghari shared below.

Happy Asheghetam Day ❤️ Happy fourth Valentines day together my lioness @britneyspears

If you noticed, Sam wrote "Happy Asheghetam Day." Asheghetam is a Persian / Persian word that means "I am in love with you,quot;.

Sam's romantic Valentine's Day message not only assured Sam's fans of Britney's love, but his family trusts him enough to allow the two to enjoy much freedom.

It is clear that Britney is madly in love with Sam and many of the photos and videos she shares when she is happier are with Sam by her side.

You can see additional photos and videos that Sam Asghari shared on his Instagram account where he declares his love for Britney Spears below.

What do you think about Sam Asghari's sweet Valentine's message for Britney Spears? Can you believe they have been together for four years? Do you follow the Free Britney movement?

Are you glad Britney Spears has someone who loves her and is as devoted to her as Sam Asghari?



