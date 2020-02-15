Ryan Garcia flattens Francisco Fonseca in a dazzling first round KO and tells Devin Haney: "Let's fight!"

Ryan Garcia didn't show love to Francisco Fonseca on Valentine's Day.

The 21-year-old won his twentieth professional victory by landing a perfect left hook that crashed into Fonseca's jaw and sent Fonseca's head bouncing off the canvas for an instant knockout in the first round. The dazzling KO, live show in DAZN, stood up to the noisy crowd Friday night at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California, when Garcia sent another message to the lightweight division.

"I was planning to last longer," Garcia told Chris Mannix of DAZN after the victory, "I'm not going to lie."

After needing only 80 seconds to launch the knockout, Garcia (20-0, 17 KOs) called the hit "a perfect left hook."

Then he declared: "I'm ready for everyone now. I want everyone, come on!"

Given that, Devin Haney faced him face to face in the ring and demanded a fight.

"Kingry,quot; was a game.

"We have to fight!" Garcia said with Haney by his side. "We are good fighters. Let's fight!"

While the prospect of undefeated boxers fighting is delicious, to say the least, Haney is still recovering from shoulder surgery in December. It is likely that Garcia's next opponent is Jorge Linares, who scored a knockout in the co-feature film on Friday night. Promoter Oscar De La Hoya said he booked the Staples Center in Los Angeles for a fight between Garcia and Linares in July.

Linares made the statement he needed to make Friday night. The veteran buried a left in the body and climbed the stairs with a swift right to bring Morales down, who tried to get up but could not rise to the count of 10.

Linares kept his share of the deal to meet Garcia at the Staples Center in July, according to De La Hoya.