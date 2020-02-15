Russell Wilson's mother, Tammy Wilson, was honest and raw with him when she discovered that she was dating Ciara. He did it for this reason.

At the moment, Russell Wilson's mother has decided to talk about her feelings for her daughter-in-law, Ciara.

Tammy Wilson also took the opportunity to reveal to the world the advice he gave his son when he learned that he was dating a single mother raising 5-year-old Future Zahir Wilburn.

Russell's mother talked about the matter during an appearance in the Raising Fame: Sports Edition, which is a podcast hosted by the parents of Steph Curry, Sonya and Dell Curry.

She told the NFL star that this is how she should be with Ciara's son from her previous relationship with rapper Future.

She declared: "When he first told me about her, he sent me this photo, and said," She seems familiar to me. "

Tammy added: "I didn't really follow Ciara, but I had seen a documentary … or maybe I read an article about her. And I go, being honest with you. I said something about it: I am a mother who loves my son. And I I ask, "Don't you have a son?" So he and I had conversations about that. "

She said: "I look at my own situation and how I was born, so I can't judge anyone. So I said," Okay, if you really take it seriously, you should love that child as if he were yours, even if that it means you give that child your name. "

His advice concluded as follows: "If you are going to be with someone who has a child, you cannot treat that child differently than if it were yours." When it comes to Ciara, Russell loves everything. "

Russell and Ciara, who married in 2016, share a 2-year-old daughter, Sienna, and have a baby on the way.

Seattle Field Marshal Seahawks did an interview with Buzzfeed where he talked about Future saying: "What I have learned the most is that being a stepfather and also having our little daughter, being a stepfather, you really discover what love is like."

He added: "It's interesting. It's easy to love someone who is your blood and everything else, but when you can love someone as if he were your own child and everything else, that's true love."

It seems that Russell listened to his mother in this case.



