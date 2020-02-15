Rory McIlroy savors the battle of the final round in Genesis Invitational | Golf news

%MINIFYHTMLa3b9d1b4d38035e49d8e543dd06007c511% %MINIFYHTMLa3b9d1b4d38035e49d8e543dd06007c512%





Rory McIlroy is chasing a second victory of the season at the Genesis Invitational

Rory McIlroy plans to avoid thinking about the congested leaderboard that surrounds him when he takes a part of the lead in the final round of the Invitational Genesis.

World number 1 registered a 68 of three minors in the Riviera Country Club to join Australian Adam Scott and overnight leader Matt Kuchar in a tie to three at the top with 10 less.

McIlroy is already a winner on the PGA Tour this season after claiming the WGC-HSBC Champions in Shanghai in October, although he had to settle for a third in the Farmers Insurance Open at his last opening.

McIlroy can reach the top of the FedExCup standings with a victory

The Northern Irishman will be back in the last group on Sunday, as he did in Torrey Pines, with the 16 best players separated by just four strokes before the last day.

"I think you just have to worry about yourself, focus on what you're doing, do it right, set a goal, don't think about anyone else," said McIlroy. "If that's good enough at the end of the day, then great.

McIlroy is one of three players who can finish the week as world number 1

"If not, someone played better than you and you take off your hat, you fly to Mexico (WGC-Mexican Championship) and you play again next week and try again.

"I hit it all day, especially at the beginning of the round, but I felt that every time I hit a decent shot it left me on the wrong side of the hole. It simply told me to be patient and I felt like my patience was rewarded with the two little birds in the eighth and ninth hole. "

Tournament host Tiger Woods came out of the contest after posting five bogeys and a four-hit double bogey on his way to a 76 out of five, leaving him with 15 drifting strokes in a 63rd turnout.

"I didn't get well today," Woods admitted. "I didn't feel anything for that, I didn't see my lines, I couldn't feel my rhythm and I was just out."

"A new day tomorrow. That's golf, put it in the past and try to learn from what I did right and wrong. Obviously, there wasn't much I did well today."

Who will win the Genesis Invitational? Watch the final round live on Sunday from 6 p. M. In Sky Sports Golf and 8 p. M. In Sky Sports Main Event.