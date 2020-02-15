Rihanna had a secret night encounter with this famous man: here are the juicy details

It seems that Rihanna is enjoying the advantages of being single again, after her three-year relationship with billionaire Hassan Jameel has ended, since the 31-year-old singer was recently seen having fun in the company of A $ AP Rocky.

The first rumors that there could be more than friendship between RiRi and Rocky, whose real name is Rakim Athelaston Mayers, began to swirl when the two supposedly spent time together at the Yams Day 2020 Benefit Concert in New York City York

In addition, the artist of "We Found Love,quot; and Rocky met at The Nice Guy in Los Angeles.

Rihanna was the first of the two to appear around 1 a.m., accompanied by her security guard, and the rapper of "Sundress,quot; arrived at the famous club an hour later with two friends.

Although Rocky allegedly tried to sneak into the place without being recognized, since he was wearing a hoodie to hide his face, his efforts were in vain, and it was reported that he and RiRi stayed at the club even after working hours. .

Rihanna's evening attire was a bold mix between sporty and elegant, as she combined a large yellow sweatshirt with a gold skirt and heels.

The star finished her look with a small snakeskin bag, a bright necklace and a bright red lipstick.

Despite the fact that the current rumors about the possible romance between the two musicians, people close to the singer of "Disturbia,quot; have claimed that she is not yet ready for another serious relationship and supposedly, at this point, the singer was looking for adventures casual. .

A source said Hollywood life Rocky did not spend Valentine’s Day with Rihanna and added: “Rihanna is perfectly happy to do her thing on Valentine’s Day this year, and it really is like any other day for her.” In any case, you are taking advantage of this opportunity to promote and sell your Savage x Fenty lingerie line to help women increase their confidence and feel good about themselves. "

the source continued: "Rihanna doesn't need a man to be happy. She has been having fun since the break up, going out and having a good time. She is a true believer that God has a plan for everything, and knows that things work as they are supposed to do it. "

Ad

RiRi is not rushing things.



Post views:

0 0