Riders Onthe Storm capitalizes on drama | Racing news

%MINIFYHTMLdab0f34c2c50c151996d122b6356e1f811% %MINIFYHTMLdab0f34c2c50c151996d122b6356e1f812%





Sam Twiston-Davies riding Riders On The Storm clears the last to win the Betfair Ascot Chase

%MINIFYHTMLdab0f34c2c50c151996d122b6356e1f813% %MINIFYHTMLdab0f34c2c50c151996d122b6356e1f814%

Riders Onthe Storm was left without a lucky winner of a dramatic Betfair Ascot Chase.

%MINIFYHTMLdab0f34c2c50c151996d122b6356e1f815% %MINIFYHTMLdab0f34c2c50c151996d122b6356e1f816%

Since joining Tom Taaffe's Nigel Twiston-Davies, Riders Onthe Storm had won his two starts in Britain, but this Grade One heat represented a great leap in class.

Cyrname was expelled from favorite 4-11 to return to the winning path after his defeat of King George, but looked in trouble from behind when the eventual winner rose.

The storm riders soon took over when Cyrname started working hard, but 50-1 outsider Traffic Fluide seemed to be ending with a real purpose.

However, the charge of Gary Moore collapsed at the last moment, with a tired Cyrname who also suffered a sharp fall further back, as the winner recovered by 14 long to 7-2 under Sam Twiston-Davies, the only Another finalist Janika.

Traffic Fluide quickly stood up, but Cyrname was inactive for a while before getting up, a moment that caused a great applause from Ascot's anxious crowd.