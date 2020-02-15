RHOP: Pastor Jamal Bryant addresses those rumors that he is faking his meeting with Gizelle Bryant for a story

The new season of Real Housewives of Potomac will show two great stories. The drama between Monique Samuels and Candiace Dillard and the meeting between Gizelle Bryant and her ex-husband Jamal Bryant.

It has been said that Gizelle needed a story, so she met with the pastor and certain reports even said she is paying money while using it to expose it and make her megachurch even more popular.

The couple decided to make fun of the gossip and sports shirts that said "The Plot,quot; and "The Storyline."

Jamal posted a photo of them next to a legend that said: ‘Better stop reading those blogs! 😂😳tell @gizellebryant I need that money. LOL Directed to give classes on the principles of the upbringing of CO. Know your role … flip the script! Don't do it for the gram! Don't treat life like a show, it will impact the reality of your family! "

A RHOP fan page re-posted the pastor's message on Instagram and fans intervened.

Most seemed to believe that a meeting between the two was probably simply because they had three daughters together.

‘I would think that 2 responsible parents would not,quot; pretend to be together "simply by showing that they know how that confusion could affect their children. Doing this for a story is false news, "commented one.

Another added: "They have three babies together, they already have to be part of each other's lives, so it is not crazy that they can be together again."

This fan pointed out: "Well … Gizelle's story so far is that she is the bearer of bones, so yes, he helps with that, but they also got married before, so it is probably genuine."

Some thought that the two are more conspired than in love.

‘Entry / CDAN said it paid 100k to pretend because the producers said you have nothing to do. Also Jamal supposedly lives with Malaysia from basketball wives. He also said that Juan is still cheating, "wrote a follower.

While this commentator stated: "Strictly for a story, the streets of Atlanta are bleak, but they are rarely wrong and CRY that Pastor Playa is crushing one of the basketball wives."

