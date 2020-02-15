RHOBH – Dorit and PK Kemsley are heading to a division?

Royal Housewives of Beverly Hills The marriage of the stars Dorit and PK Kemsley is in trouble, isn't it? The B * tch Sesh The podcast said this week that the duo's relationship was in danger, but the couple went to Instagram on Valentine's Day to prove they were wrong.

Dorit tried to close the rumor with an Instagram post that showed a black and white selfie of Dorit and PK, as well as a photo of the 43-year-old woman with her and the children of PK: Jagger, 6 and Phoenix, 3)

“Happy Valentine's Day to the loves of my life! ❤️❤️❤️ #truelove #family #forever, "Dorit wrote in the caption. PK immediately commented on the post, writing:" I love you, happy Valentine's day, baby. "

According to We weekly, Dorit and PK's marriage is not as strong as they want fans to believe. Her experts claim that the music manager is actually living in a friend's guest house in London while she is in California. And, writer Brian Moylan claimed The B * tch Sesh podcast that Dorit and PK were going through a divorce.

However, the couple spoke with Page six after Friday's episode of The B * tch Sesh The podcast was published online and criticized the rumors of rupture. Dorit and PK said they would spend Valentine's Day together in San Francisco, and PK also explained why he had been out of town recently.

PK said he recently lived in Australia while his client Boy George filmed that country's version of The voice. And he added that the claims he has been living in London "could not be further from the truth."

The 52-year-old man noted that he is from the United Kingdom and that he has three children from another marriage who live there.

Dorit and PK have had serious financial and legal problems in recent months, as they faced a lawsuit from a man who claimed they owed him $ 1.2 million. Dorit says his bank and PK accounts were never frozen, despite claims last fall.

She says the lawsuits were resolved, and she and PK remained "super tight,quot; throughout the legal fight.

"We are super strong and for the most part, it's just out of proportion," Dorit Kemsley explained. “Then you learn to be insensitive and continue with life. And our life is a pretty fabulous bubble, you know, with our two beautiful children and I have a great husband and it's easy to stay strong. "

New episodes of Royal Housewives of Beverly Hills We will return to Bravo later this year.



