RHOA: Kaela Tucker addresses her relationship with her father along with Kandi and Riley Burruss

Kaela Tucker was introduced seasons ago as the daughter of Todd Tucker in Real Housewives of Atlanta. During the current delivery, the father-daughter relationship is tense.

It was revealed that the two could spend weeks without talking to each other and that the aspiring fashion designer feels that his father does not show his emotions with her unless he is angry.

Viewers have observed that Todd has a different parenting style than Kandi Burruss. The OLG co-owner feels that his daughter needs to work to have good things, while Kandi gives Riley Burruss what she asks for while she has good grades.

As a result, Kandi is in conflict because she wants to give more to her stepdaughter. Fans have also pointed out that Kaela seems to feel left out by her father and her new family.

The 23-year-old made a question and answer session on her Instagram page where she was asked what she thinks would improve her relationship with her father, stepmother and step-sisters.

She answered honestly when she said: "At first, the shit was hard, everyone was adapting to something new … things were definitely new to me … my father and I bumped into our heads because when we we become adults all parents have a "way,quot; or how they want you to go and many of us, young adults, we want to do things our way, our communication was not so good, but everything is improving even though YALL DOES NOT SEE THE THINGS OF THE LAM CAMERA … and I, Kandi and Riley are great hahaha … Riley and I have a big age gap she is 17 years old and I am 23 years old … she is in high school and she she's recovering … we're in two different worlds hahaha … she's still my sister but she has things working and me too!

It's great to see that things have improved behind the scenes.



