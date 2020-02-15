RHO star Kandi Burruss talks about the shooting in his restaurant

Kandi Burruss He is breaking the silence about a tragic incident that happened in his restaurant on Valentine's Day.

According to the WGCL affiliate, three people were shot inside the Old Lady Gang restaurant after one man entered the building and shot another. The media reported that two passers-by were shot during the incident, however, the wounds of the three victims were not fatal.

The station said that while the police do not have a reason for the shooting, they believe it was an isolated incident.

As Bravo fans know, the restaurant is owned by Real Atlanta Housewives star and her husband, Todd Tucker.

On Saturday, Kandi turned to social media to issue a statement about the incident.

"My family and I are really sad for the unfortunate events that took place at Old Lady Gang (OLG) Camp Creek, on the night of February 14, a night destined to celebrate love, which unfortunately became something completely different," shared in a detailed message