Results of the XFL Week 2: live results, highlights of Saturday's games

The Guardians, the Defenders, the Vipers and the Dragons will leave the field on Saturday when Week 2 of the XFL arrives.

New York and DC will seek to pass 2-0 when their teams meet in the first game of the day. Meanwhile, Vipers and Dragons will seek to avoid a 0-2 start in a 10-game season. The Vipers were considered in Las Vegas as one of the betting favorites, but scored only three points in Week 1 in a lousy effort.

Tampa Bay QB Aaron Murray will be inactive today, which may be a good thing. He played badly in Week 1 and fans hoped that backup Quinton Flowers would get more offensive reps. We will see how effective the Flowers can be in Week 2, as you will probably see more snapshots.

As for the first game, New York had an impressive defensive performance in Week 1, but this week will be a real test. The Guardians face Cardale Jones and the High Power Defenders offensive. This battle between teams 1-0 should be fun and an exciting way to start the second week of the XFL.

We will provide live highlights and statistics of the two Saturday games below.

XFL COVERAGE:

New York Guardians in D.C.Defensores live updates, highlights

The game starts at 2:00 p.m. ET on ABC.

Tampa Bay Vipers in Seattle Dragons live updates, highlights

The game starts at 5:00 p.m. ET in FOX.