Registration for the Detroit 2020 summer camp is open – Up News Info Detroit

%MINIFYHTML573343e54f35697c55e939a8660db75611% %MINIFYHTML573343e54f35697c55e939a8660db75612%

The Detroit Parks and Recreation Division is planning

for children and youth in the recreation centers of Detroit.

"The best summer ever,quot;

DPRD Summer Camp offers programs that help nurture and develop children with unique experiences and ensure that they remain active, healthy and maintain a strong academic foundation during the summer months.

"We want people to know that the Detroit recreation centers are full of activities that support and involve families throughout the city," said Keith Flournoy, Deputy Director, Parks and Recreation for Detroit. "By participating in a summer camp with DPRD, it offers an opportunity for children to remain active while developing their social and life skills."

%MINIFYHTML573343e54f35697c55e939a8660db75613% %MINIFYHTML573343e54f35697c55e939a8660db75614%

The camping season begins on Monday, June 22 and ends on Friday, August 14, 2020.

%MINIFYHTML573343e54f35697c55e939a8660db75615% %MINIFYHTML573343e54f35697c55e939a8660db75616% The cost is $ 425 for residents and $ 475 for non-residents. Scholarships are available for those who qualify. The camp programs will offer young people a variety of experiences that include excursions to amusement parks, fun on-site activities that include athletics and opportunities to explore the outdoors, meet new friends, discover new interests and create memories that will last the entire lifetime. Camp activities are offered Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. at 5 p.m. for young people, from 6 to 12 years old, in the following places:

Adams Butzel Complex, 10500 Lyndon

Clemente Recreation Center, 2631 Bagley

Young Recreation Center, 2751 Robert Bradby

Crowell Recreation Center, 16630 Lahser

Heilmann Recreation Center, 19601 Crusade

Williams Recreation Center, 8431 Rosa Parks

Kemeny Recreation Center, 2260 S. Fort St.

Lasky Recreation Center, 13200 Fenelon

Patton Recreation Center, 2301 Woodmere

Farwell Recreation Center, 2711 E. Outdoor Unit

Early exposure for children ages 3 to 5 is available at Adams Butzel Complex, Clemente, Heilmann, Young and Williams recreation centers. Adjusted prices are only available at Farwell.

Here are five reasons why children and youth should attend summer camp:

ADVENTURES: The summer camp is about a great variety of fun days, adventures, storytelling and jokes with new friends.

HEALTHY FUN: The camps offer fun and stimulating activities that involve the body and mind by promoting active lifestyles and nutrition with healthy snacks.

PERSONAL GROWTH: By being away from the routine at home, young people have the opportunity to learn new skills and develop confidence and independence by taking on new responsibilities and challenges.

NEW FRIENDSHIPS: Amid the fun of the games and activities of the camp. The camp offers a unique opportunity for young people to branch out and have more social confidence.

MEMORIES: The summer camp is an unforgettable experience. It is a moment of discovery and personal improvement that remains with each child throughout his life.

Registration is now open! For more information, visit http://www.detroitmi.gov/recreation or call 313-224-1100.

© 2020 Up News Info Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, transmitted, rewritten or redistributed.