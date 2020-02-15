Recline in your plane seat? A rage debate in the skies and online

%MINIFYHTML58bafe55bacbab8044eae01916f1bf4b11% %MINIFYHTML58bafe55bacbab8044eae01916f1bf4b12%

Online, the reactions to the video were divided: either you are a recliner or not.

But proper airplane etiquette is more complicated than that, said Henry Harteveldt, a travel industry analyst. Seat recline follows an unwritten rule: don't do it unless you really need it.

"The label of the plane is that it only reclines when necessary, and if it needs to recline, simply place the seat a little back to get the comfort you need without over-invading the person behind you," he said.

Still, said Mr. Harteveldt, the passenger behind Mrs. Williams was wrong to keep hitting his seat.

"The person in the seat has the right to lie down, that's the way it is," he said. "It may not be fair, but life itself is not fair."

Mr. Harteveldt, citing increasingly claustrophobic cabins, added that "emotions are higher and hotter on airplanes,quot;, as they are fuller and "legroom and personal space has been reduced."

In 2018, the Federal Aviation Administration refused to regulate the size of seats on airplanes, despite consumer complaints about comfort and safety questions.

In an interview with CNBC on Friday, Ed Bastian, the executive director of Delta Air Lines, seemed to agree with the unwritten rule of the heavens. "The right thing is, if you're going to lie with someone, first ask if it's okay," he said.

Michael Boyd, an aviation analyst, said Friday that "in any case, it is the airline that determines the amount of space a seat occupies, not the passengers themselves."