Rasheeda and Kirk Frost exchange romantic messages for Valentine's Day

Rasheeda Frost and her husband Kirk Frost obviously spent Valentine's Day together, and also made sure to share romantic messages with each other on their social media accounts. See this below.

‘#Happyvalentinesday to my heart, husband, best friend and partner @ frost117 I love you baby forever and ever ❤️❤️❤️❤️ #love #foreverlove #mylove,quot;, Rasheeda captioned her post.

Someone said: ‘He is more than blessed to have a wife as devoted as you! You're a strong woman.

A follower published this: & # 39; Happy Valentine's Day to both of you, I hope you have a beautiful day n I hope it is full of much love n happiness I hope everything is a dream come true if you followed me, I love you from the first day A million blessings to all. Have a beautiful weekend. Enjoy, baby, love, @rasheeda.

Another sponsor said: ‘Kirk you are a lucky guy. Rasheeda is a beautiful lady. Happy Valentine's Day for both of you❤️🔥😊 #blacklove ".

Someone else said: Feliz Happy Valentines day! ❤️❤️ Black love is what happens! You are a beautiful couple! "

Kirk also posted this message on his social media account:

‘I just wanted to say happy Valentine’s day to my amazing wife, my best friend and partner I love you infinite @rasheeda’ Kirk captioned his post.

One of Kirk's sponsors said: "Without a rap hat since I saw them all together, it was my inspiration to find my partner with whom I could work and build together."

Another follower posted: & # 39; she is good … when you did what you did a long time ago, I felt it for you, friend … but you stayed there because you knew it … I love that woman … It's a guardian … … happy Vday Rasheeda. & # 39;

Just the other day, Rasheeda made his fans happy when he invited them to the Frost Bistro for Valentine's Day.

He also told fans what they could enjoy there.



