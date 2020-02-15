Rare smoke explosion injures two firefighters – Up News Info DC

– A strange explosion of smoke caught by the camera wounded two firefighters fighting a house fire, officials in Nebraska said.

Dozens of firefighters from various agencies responded to the fire on Saturday night in Richfield, about 24 miles southwest of Omaha. A father preparing his children's dinner discovered that his cooking fat had caught fire and was spreading to the walls.

Papillion firefighters arrived first and stifled the fire with water. Firefighter Joe LaPuzza said he was spraying water in the house at the front door when an unusual phenomenon occurred: a smoke explosion.

"I closed the water so I could put on my gloves and move on to the door and the next thing I knew was that they threw me back and I felt that I was on fire," he told WOWT. "I didn't know what happened, I just know it wasn't good."

A video of the explosion was captured in the cruise chamber of a Sarpy County Deputy.

“I knew something went wrong. The explosion was strong. My ears were ringing, I felt I was on fire, ”LaPuzza told KETV.

LaPuzza was treated for second degree burns on his hands.

Two firefighters behind LaPuzza were also thrown by the explosion. One suffered a concussion and scorched eyebrows and is recovering at home. The other was reviewed but it is fine.

Authorities say a smoke explosion, similar to an air current, occurs when pressure builds up in a room until it has no choice but to leave. In this case, the building included a converted apartment, storage space and an old bank, all connected and all on fire.

"Having a pressurized building with multiple open doors is simply unheard of," LaPuzza explained.