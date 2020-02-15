Raqqa residents flee for fear of the return of the Syrian government | News

Yousef was worried when he heard in mid-October that Russian and Syrian government troops had entered northeast Syria. The 24-year-old resident of the city of Raqqa feared that the return of government forces to his hometown could endanger his life.

A few days after the deployment of Syrian army units in the northern part of the province, he and his three younger brothers fled to Turkey, where they now stay with an uncle.

Yousef, who requested that his real name not be used for his safety, said he knows dozens of people who have fled since October last year, for fear that the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) dominated by the Kurds can deliver territories under its control in northeastern Syria to the government of President Bashar al-Assad.

Rumors of a possible agreement between the SDF and Damascus began to circulate shortly after Turkey launched a military operation to push back the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG), a component of the SDF considered a terrorist organization by Ankara, from areas near its border.

Several days later, Russia negotiated an agreement with Damascus, the SDF and Ankara to reduce tensions, which saw the deployment of Russian and Syrian government forces in the area.

In February this year, it was reported that the Syrian Democratic Council, the political arm of the SDF, initiated a dialogue with Damascus with Russian mediation, although the content of the talks is not yet publicly known.

Since October, several protests broke out against the government's return to cities and towns throughout the region, including Raqqa province. Fear has sent some to flee to Turkey or rebel-controlled areas in the north and west.

Yousef told Al Jazeera that he participated in anti-government protests in 2011 and feared Syrian security services might want him.

"The young people run away because we fear the forced recruitment and revenge attacks that the regime's militias carry out in each city and village they enter and that are beyond their control," he said.

Raqqa, his hometown, was the first provincial capital to fall under the control of the opposition after the start of the Syrian uprising in 2011.

Ali al-Ahmed, 42, another resident of Raqqa, also confirmed that people have been leaving the city due to uncertainty and fear that the SDF may reach an agreement with the Syrian government. According to him, hundreds of young men have fled so far, for fear of forced recruitment.

"The return of the regime to Raqqa is a great danger to the people of Raqqa," he said.

In December 2019, Russian troops visited Raqqa. A video of the visit. released The Russian state broadcaster RT showed the Russian soldiers delivering bags of merchandise stamped with the flags of the Russian and Syrian government and talking with crowds of children.

According to Sallal al-Muftah, a member of the group of citizen journalists Raqqa is being killed in silence, the Russian army visited the village. from al-Assadia north of Raqqa, not the city itself.

"They distributed some help and were filmed for propaganda purposes, to legitimize their presence in Syria," he told Al Jazeera.

Reports of violations

In recent years, the Syrian government, with the support of Russia and Iran, has managed to regain control of several opposition-controlled areas through a combination of reconciliation and evacuation agreements, including the city of Aleppo, the Ghouta suburbs of Damascus and the province of Deraa. . Raqqa residents fear that the SDF may conclude a similar agreement.

"In every house in Raqqa province, there are people wanted by the regime, either to participate in protests or to refuse military service," al-Muftah said.

Sara Kayyali, a researcher at the New York-based Human Rights Watch organization, told Al Jazeera that human rights violations by government forces continue in the areas Damascus has managed to recover.

"In addition to the illegal demolition and confiscation of private property that belonged to people affiliated with anti-government groups, the Syrian state security apparatus has arrested hundreds of people who chose to stay and signed reconciliation agreements," he said.

These reported violations have caused people to continue to flee from areas where the government has regained control.

Fearing the consequences of a partial withdrawal of its main sponsor, the United States, from Syria in October 2019, the SDFs, which did not join the Syrian opposition in the civil war, but who have participated in limited confrontations with government forces, They started conversations with Damascus. This commitment, however, seems to be alone in its initial stage.

According to Kirill Semenov, a Moscow-based Middle East analyst, the SDF initially agreed to deploy government forces along the Syrian-Turkish border and at some points along the M4 highway, including the cities of Ein Issa and Tel Tamer, but not in reconciliation.

"There was no agreement that the SDF would join the regime's army or the preservation of its administration (in the territories it controls)," he added.

As long as the United States maintains its military presence in northeastern Syria, the SDF have no reason to conclude an agreement with Damascus and hand over control of their territories to al-Assad, Semenov said.

Devastated infrastructure

However, there are also some who would like to see the government return to the area. Abdel Aziz al-Hinnedi, a Raqqa activist who fled to Germany when ISIL (ISIS) took over the city in 2014, told Al Jazeera that many in the province want Damascus to regain control, hoping that This will recover the state institutions that provide basic services. .

"There is cautious optimism about the regime's return … The regime's supporters are happy that Russian forces entered the area," al-Hinnedi said.

The city of Raqqa and many towns and cities in the province were devastated by air attacks by the US-led coalition during the anti-ISIL operation between 2016 and 2017. According to some estimates, between 70 and 80 percent of the The city was destroyed, while its infrastructure was almost completely eliminated. Today, reconstruction efforts and international support have been limited and basic services are absent or inadequate.

Al-Ahmad said that the city still does not have electricity or running water, that it is difficult to find medicines, that health services are expensive and that fuel for transportation and heating has become unaffordable.

After fleeing the seizure of power by Raqqa ISIL in 2014, he returned in 2017 after his release only to find his house completely destroyed as a result of the air strikes. He has spent the last two years struggling to rebuild his house and is reluctant to leave again.

For Yousef, a return to Raqqa is out of the question for now, despite the lack of progress in negotiations between the SDFs and the Syrian government.

"I will not return until (there is) a complete peace solution. This means elections for parliament and the president and a new constitution," he said.