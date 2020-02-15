Rapper G Eazy downloads Megan Thee Stallion – Now dating Dreamdoll !!

Two weeks ago, rapper G-Eazy was seen kissing with rapper Megan Thee Stallion. The two met at a party before the Superbowl, and the couple ended up getting hooked and spending the weekend together.

Now it seems that G-Eazy has broken things with Megan and is in the next.

Paparazzi took photos of G-Eazy on the set of Dreamdoll's new music video, for a new single titled "Who You Loving?", Which features G-Eazy and Rahki.

And when the cameras stopped rolling, the two were seen hugging and continuing.

Dreamdoll and Megan Thee Stallion have had a discreet meat over the past year. It all culminated in November, when Dreamdoll abandoned his then boyfriend YBN Almighty Jay, after he connected to the Internet and began to show Megan Thee Stallion thirsty.

This is what YBN Jay wrote:

And here is Dreamdoll leaving him: