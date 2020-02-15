Home Entertainment Rapper G Eazy downloads Megan Thee Stallion – Now dating Dreamdoll !!

Rapper G Eazy downloads Megan Thee Stallion – Now dating Dreamdoll !!

Two weeks ago, rapper G-Eazy was seen kissing with rapper Megan Thee Stallion. The two met at a party before the Superbowl, and the couple ended up getting hooked and spending the weekend together.

Now it seems that G-Eazy has broken things with Megan and is in the next.

Paparazzi took photos of G-Eazy on the set of Dreamdoll's new music video, for a new single titled "Who You Loving?", Which features G-Eazy and Rahki.

And when the cameras stopped rolling, the two were seen hugging and continuing.

