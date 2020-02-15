Randomized drug tests required for Decatur students interested in extracurricular activities – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

DECATUR, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Playing a sport, playing in the band, even a permit to park a car, will require high school students in Decatur to accept random drug tests.

After a pilot program that will begin for volunteers this spring, testing will be mandatory in the 2020-21 school year for any student who chooses to participate in extracurricular activities.

%MINIFYHTMLe24de65bf2ff130d59cdd34aedd290b511% %MINIFYHTMLe24de65bf2ff130d59cdd34aedd290b512%

You are expected to try marijuana, amphetamines and opioids, as well as nicotine. Positive tests will result in administrative and parental notifications, which will lead to counseling and education. Additional positive evidence may result in penalties related to the student's extracurricular activities, but state agencies or law enforcement will not be notified.

The Decatur Independent School Board approved the testing program this week, which Superintendent Joe Coburn said was partially affected by concerns about student vaping.

"It is dangerous in itself," he said. “Just vaping, nicotine vaping. And then, what we know everywhere, is that there are vaping devices that have more than just nicotine in them. ”

Coburn compared the requirement that students have to receive a physical exam before participating in sports.

He also said that the goal was not to catch or punish students, but to give them a tool they could use to avoid being pressured to participate in drug use.

“That could help you make better decisions. That could keep you safe. I could inform a father of something they did not know was happening. And if we can do that, that's the association we want to build, "he said.

Coburn anticipates that the costs of testing and counseling will be around $ 20,000. He estimated that up to 75 percent of the 1,600 high school students in the district could be subject to the new rule when it becomes effective.