R,amp;B singer Mya went viral this week, after TMZ released photos, and claimed that the 2000s singer married on the coast of Africa. Then, last night, Mya released more information about her supposed new husband.

According to Mya, her husband's last name is "Lansky,quot;, which means that her new name is Mya Lansky. Get it Mya Lansky … gangster Meyer Lansy – haha.

MTO News has confirmed that Mya faked everything, by influence.

