R. Kelly faces a new sexual abuse of a minor indictment in Chicago

The troubled singer of & # 39; I Believe I Can Fly & # 39; He has already faced charges of child pornography, kidnapping and obstruction of justice in Illinois, New York and Minnesota.

R. Kelly He faces a new accusation in his cases of sexual abuse in three states after charges brought against him by another woman, who claims he had sex with the singer when he was 14 or 15 years old.

Kelly already faces charges of child pornography, kidnapping and obstruction of justice in Illinois, New York and Minnesota, and on Friday (February 14), it was announced that he had received an updated indictment in Chicago.

Accuser & # 39; Minor 6 & # 39; He says he was one of Kelly's minor victims in the late 1990s, according to Reuters.

His lawyer states: "We are aware of the replacement charge. We continue to fight for him and look forward to the day he is free."

Kelly pleaded not guilty to all criminal charges filed against him.

Federal prosecutors in New York also accused Kelly of bribing an official to obtain false identification for the singer. Aaliyah, so they could get married. She was 15 years old at the time.

The marriage was annulled in 1995.

The singer "I think I can fly" was acquitted of state charges of child pornography in Illinois in 2008. He was arrested for the current charges last year (19) and is awaiting trial.