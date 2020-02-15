R. Kelly accused of assaulting another minor in 1997

R. Kelly's legal problems have continued to intensify after reports revealed that another woman came out and accused the R,amp;B artist of abusing her in the 1990s.

Page Six reported that new charges were filed against the singer and songwriter, suggesting that he began abusing the woman in question in 1997, covering a period of four years.

On Friday, a new accusation was dropped on the singer's head in a federal court in Chicago, which states that the woman was 14 or 15 years old when R. Kelly began sexually abusing her. In addition, the presentation includes more details, such as payment for the recovery of videos of the singer who has sex with minors.

As most know, R. Kelly's case will go to trial in April this year, and he has been accused of producing and disseminating child pornography, and also of encouraging underage girls to have sex with him. The Sun-Times was the first to report that the new accusation could lead to a rescheduled date in court.

Steven Greenberg, attorney for R. Kelly, went to his Twitter account on Friday to declare that he and his client were aware of the new accusation. Greenberg stated that he and his client looked forward to the day they could prove their innocence.

As most know, Kelly faces more charges in Brooklyn, including sex trafficking, bribery and extortion charges. The charges filed against R. Kelly mark the second time he is held responsible for his alleged actions.

Fans of the singer and composer know that he was first acquitted of all charges of child pornography in 2008 after years of complaints and videotapes revealed. Kelly was acquitted because prosecutors could not prove he was on the videotape.

Ad

Later, R. Kelly was attacked a second time when a BuzzFeed report on him came out, with the help of Joycelyn Savage's family. A new documentary series, Surviving R. Kelly, He also played a crucial role in the new charges against the artist, including his subsequent exclusion in the industry.



Post views:

0 0