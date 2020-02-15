Quincy Man Arrested for Kicking Service Dog in South Station

%MINIFYHTML301b8376254336f3edac035921b556c811% %MINIFYHTML301b8376254336f3edac035921b556c812%

MBTA traffic police arrested Willam Bagen, 43, for animal cruelty after an alleged altercation with a service dog near the Red Line subway platform area on Wednesday afternoon.

In a report submitted by the traffic police, officers described a passenger approaching them around 4:40 p.m., who informed them that a man had just kicked his service dog in the head.

According to his account, the man allegedly said: "Take that shitty dog ​​out of my way," before hitting the animal.

The traffic police located Bagen, of Quincy, on the exit platform, and the complaining party positively identified him as the man who assaulted his service dog.

Bagen was taken into custody by Cruelty to Animals and reserved.