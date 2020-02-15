Queen Latifah pays tribute to Kobe Bryant during the performance of the NBA 2020 stars

Kevin Mazur / Getty Images
Queen Latifah Show why she is … well, the queen.
On Saturday night, the legendary star led the stage in the 2020 NBA All-Star Game with a stellar performance and a moving tribute to the deceased Kobe Bryant.
Before going on stage, Grant hill introduced the Girls trip actress, while respecting David Stern and the Lakers icon, who died tragically in a helicopter crash in January.
"David Stern made the NBA what it is today," Hill said. "A league that uses the values of the game, such as equality and respect, to bring people together."
"And like Kobe Bryant, David believed in the power of our game to change lives …" he continued. "And although we recognize the tremendous loss we feel in our hearts, we know that they would like us to keep our heads up and keep playing. So, tonight, as we celebrate the game we all love, we will reflect and get up together. As an NBA family Here to interpret a song with that message in mind is my friend, the great Queen Latifah. "
For his performance, the Grammy winner covered Stevie wonderThe success of "Love & # 39; s In Need of Love Today,quot;. However, she changed some letters to honor Bryant.
"Give Love a chance / When you say KOBE / 24 hours 8 days a week, trophies," he sang.
People online did not take long to praise the icon for its subtle but moving tribute to the late NBA star.
"The performance of this Queen Latifah tribute to Kobe Bryant tonight at #NBAAllStar is beautiful," said one user wrote on twitter.
"Queen Latifah just dropped the line of the year,quot; Give love a chance when you say Kobe, "a person shared on Twitter. Other wrote, "She sang one of my favorite songs. The verse was good too. Good job Queen Latifah."
In addition, NBA commissioner Adam Silver announced on Saturday that the Kia NBA All-Star Game Most Valuable Player Award is named Bryant.
"Kobe Bryant is synonymous with NBA All-Star and embodies the spirit of this global celebration of our game," Silver said in a statement that was shared with E! News. "He always enjoyed the opportunity to compete with the best of the best and perform at the highest level for millions of fans around the world."
The prize will be awarded on Sunday night.
Additionally, Jennifer Hudson He is scheduled to pay a special tribute to the late Lakers star, his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, and the other seven who died in the helicopter crash.
She will start things at the beginning of Sunday night's game, before the players' presentations begin.
Chaka khan will sing the national anthem while Possibility of the rapper, little Wayne, DJ KhaledY Quavo It will act during halftime.
The news of the NBA's special tributes comes less than a week after Kobe and Gianna were buried at a private funeral.
The other three victims, Alyssa Altobelli and his parents John Altobelli Y Kerri Alotbelli, were praised during a public memorial on Monday.
In addition, the Staples Center will organize a public memorial service for the late Lakers star on February 24.
