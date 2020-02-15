Queen Latifah pays tribute to Kobe Bryant during the performance of the NBA 2020 stars

Queen Latifah Show why she is … well, the queen.

On Saturday night, the legendary star led the stage in the 2020 NBA All-Star Game with a stellar performance and a moving tribute to the deceased Kobe Bryant.

Before going on stage, Grant hill introduced the Girls trip actress, while respecting David Stern and the Lakers icon, who died tragically in a helicopter crash in January.

"David Stern made the NBA what it is today," Hill said. "A league that uses the values ​​of the game, such as equality and respect, to bring people together."

"And like Kobe Bryant, David believed in the power of our game to change lives …" he continued. "And although we recognize the tremendous loss we feel in our hearts, we know that they would like us to keep our heads up and keep playing. So, tonight, as we celebrate the game we all love, we will reflect and get up together. As an NBA family Here to interpret a song with that message in mind is my friend, the great Queen Latifah. "