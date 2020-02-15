Quavo gets girlfriend Saweetie serenade in bed on Valentine's Day

%MINIFYHTMLb542b3f3279f1277c149e62777f9a3bc11% %MINIFYHTMLb542b3f3279f1277c149e62777f9a3bc12%

Migos rapper wakes his girlfriend with a romantic surprise and faints after crying over his concern for her when he did a dangerous trick in his video.

Quavo woke up his girlfriend Saweetie with a pleasant surprise the Migos Star showed his romantic side when he got a violinist to serenade the "High Maintenance" singer in bed on Valentine's Day on February 14.

"My Valentines," he said on Instagram. She responded to her boyfriend on her own page: "I love you." She added: "This is the best way to wake up." He also praised the violinist: "I wish I knew her and she was madly talented and amazing."

For her online devotees on Twitter, she wrote: "I hope all my frozen grlz have frozen to $$ gifts, I love them !!"

The couple then arrived in Chicago for the NBA star game. Quavo played in Possibility of the rapperof the team for the celebrity charity game at Wintrust Arena, facing Commonfrom the group Meanwhile, Saweetie sat on the court applauding him.

Before Valentine's Day, Saweetie posted a behind-the-scenes clip of Migos's latest music video "Give No Fxk." Quavo struck inside a giant cage while she swayed from the high ceiling behind him. The clip soon went viral because of his concern for her about the dangerous trick.

During the filming, the rapper turned around repeatedly to see if he was well and even raised his hands in the event of an accident. Touched by his care, she tweeted: "My poor baby thought I was about to die [crying]."

His concern was not without a warrant. Recently, a Dallas stripper was caught by the camera falling from a high ceiling when he lost control over the pole during an acrobatic acrobatics. He broke his jaw and suffered other injuries after the shocking fall.