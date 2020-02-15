QPR 4-2 Stoke

%MINIFYHTML4d79138ab6a59fd5a33d747ac289949211% %MINIFYHTML4d79138ab6a59fd5a33d747ac289949212%

Stoke's descent fears Sky Bet Championship got worse when they wasted a two-goal lead in a 4-2 loss in QPR.

There were four goals in the 11-minute space of the first half at the Kiyan Prince Foundation stadium, where Sam Clucas and Tyrese Campbell scored to put Stoke in command before Jordan Hugill scored and Ebere Eze then dragged the Rangers.

Bright Osayi-Samuel advanced QPR with 20 minutes remaining when the end threw himself towards the left line and evaded Danny Batth before firing at the far corner from a seemingly impossible angle.

And the substitute president, Ilias Chair, sealed the Rangers victory in the time of discount by hitting the loose ball after Ryan Manning's shot was rejected by goalkeeper Jack Butland.

Ebere Eze's goal reached QPR level in 2-2 at Loftus Road



Despite his exciting attack game, the QPR season has been affected by lost opportunities and chaotic defense, and both were evident again before Clucas' first 27-minute game and Campbell's goal three minutes later.

Stoke was in the lead from the beginning and Campbell sent a wide volley before he was presented with an opportunity after a mistake by Yoann Barbet.

Nick Powell dispossessed Barbet and passed the ball to Campbell, whom goalkeeper Liam Kelly denied.

The hosts responded and should have moved on, but Stoke was released by an incredible lack of Hugill and Marc Pugh who also lost a babysitter.

Eze joined very well with Manning, whose cross on the left went beyond Butland only for Hugill to stretch and push the ball from a couple of yards.

Eze and Manning then combined again, with Manning's ingenious film preparing Pugh, who sent a weak direct effort to Butland.

Clucas, on the other hand, was clinical when he put Stoke ahead, beating both QPR plants before applying the finish. He pulled away from Barbet and entered Grant Hall before firing past Kelly.

Campbell was equally ruthless, picked up Powell's pass near the left edge of the penalty area and shot home.

Hugill atoned for his previous mistake by throwing a goal backwards after 34 minutes with a blow for the first time from the edge of the six-yard area after being prepared by Manning's smart pass behind Stoke's defense.

Hugill also participated in the tie, scored by Eze four minutes later. After Osayi-Samuel had struggled to work the ball towards him, Hugill hit Eze, whose compound finish gave Butland little chance.

The rangers would have come forward had it not been for another incredible failure from a short distance, this time from Hall, who shone the ball after Eze's corner had dropped.

QPR was the best team in the second half and Butland produced saves to deny Hugill and Eze before Osayi-Samuel attacked.

Osayi-Samuel was then guilty of the Rangers' third mistake near the goal line when he somehow failed to hit the target when he was found unmarked on the far post by Angel Rangel's cross.

However, the president made no mistake in the final moments.

What the managers said …

QPR & # 39; s Mark Warburton: "We lost two huge opportunities and you're thinking & # 39; here we go again & # 39;. Then we conceded two very bad goals and we gave ourselves a mountain to climb. But we came back and in the second half we looked very good. We were incisive and Created opportunity after opportunity.

"There has never been a problem creating opportunities, it has been a problem to save them. The moment we stop creating opportunities, we are in trouble. As long as we can create quality opportunities, we will be fine. You want fans to enjoy watching QPR. To do that , yes, you have to create opportunities, but you also have to win. "

Stoke & # 39; s Michael O & # 39; Neill: "We were down when I entered, so we have no illusions. We did not expect to be in a relaxed place at this time. At no time have we thought that we are free of problems. We had the opportunity to put some distance between us and the teams under us and we have not succeeded.

"What we have to focus on is ourselves. We can only control the games we are involved in. Today, in many ways, we were owners of our own fall by having 2-0 ahead. It's disappointing to have gone two ahead , take nothing. The goal is to remain in the Championship and then form a team that is not in this position in the future. "