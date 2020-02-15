Qatar says talks to end the GCC crisis were suspended in January | Saudi Arabia News

%MINIFYHTML8701751b1db1360fd38109e36fd0c05111% %MINIFYHTML8701751b1db1360fd38109e36fd0c05112%

Qatar's Foreign Minister said efforts to resolve a one-year Gulf diplomatic crisis were unsuccessful and were suspended in early January.

Discussions began in October last year about a crack that saw Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Bahrain, together with Egypt, cut political, commercial and transport ties with Qatar in june 2017. The quartet continues to impose a land, air and sea blockade in Qatar, accusing it of "supporting terrorism," a charge repeatedly and vehemently rejected by Doha.

Plus:

%MINIFYHTML8701751b1db1360fd38109e36fd0c05113% %MINIFYHTML8701751b1db1360fd38109e36fd0c05114%

"It's been almost three years," Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani said Saturday at the Munich Security Conference in Germany.

%MINIFYHTML8701751b1db1360fd38109e36fd0c05115% %MINIFYHTML8701751b1db1360fd38109e36fd0c05116%

"We were not perpetrators and we are open to any offer to solve this problem."

"Unfortunately, the efforts were unsuccessful and were suspended in early January and Qatar is not responsible for this."

In early December, the Qatari Foreign Minister had said that the parties had "moved from neutral"in the dispute, but then said it was,quot; too early "to talk about real progress.

On Saturday, he gave no further details about the suspension of the talks despite the signs in recent months that point to a possible thaw in relations between Saudi Arabia and Qatar.

In December, the then Prime Minister of Qatar, Sheikh Abdullah bin Nasser Al Thani, attended an annual summit of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) in Riyadh, his highest representation at the meeting since 2017.

The six-member bloc is made up of Qatar, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Kuwait and Oman.

"The work of the CCG has been affected by this crisis, and we hope to overcome many challenges next year." Sheikh Abdullah said at the time: after the closed meeting in the capital of the kingdom.

Their assistance came after the three countries blocking the Gulf. participated in a regional soccer tournament held in Qatar in November, reversing at the last minute an earlier decision not to participate.

In 2017, the quartet had established 13 lawsuits to lift the blockade, including the closure of Al Jazeera Media Network, the closure of a Turkish military base and the reduction of ties with Iran. Qatar rejected the demands, instead offering "an adequate condition for a dialogue,quot; to resolve the Gulf crisis.

In an interview with Al Jazeera broadcast in December last year, the Chancellor of Qatar He said the international community proved that the accusation of terrorism "has no basis."

He said Qatar will not offer any concessions that "affect our sovereignty and interfere with our national or foreign policy."