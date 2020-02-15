Prince Harry and Meghan Markle make a secret visit to Stanford University

Earlier this week, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made a secret visit to Stanford University in California so they could meet with professors and academics about their new charitable foundation. The couple also met with the president of the university, Marc Tessier-Lavigne.

According to We weeklyHarry and Meghan flew to Palo Alto, California, and were personally received by Tessier-Lavigne. This is the couple's last move towards their goal of being financially independent.

When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced in early January that they would no longer be members of the royal family, they talked about dividing their time with their nine-month-old son Archie between the United Kingdom and North America.

"This geographical balance will allow us to raise our son with an appreciation of the real tradition in which he was born, while giving our family the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity." The couple wrote in a statement.

However, that "geographical balance,quot; has apparently changed in recent weeks, and North America is receiving all the love over the United Kingdom. Harry and Meghan live on Vancouver Island in Canada while making regular trips to the United States. At the same time, they closed their office at Buckingham Palace and fired their royal staff.

In addition to their trip to Stanford, the couple was in Miami earlier this month for the JP Morgan summit and, according to reports, Harry has been in talks with Goldman Sachs about future opportunities to speak in corporations. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have also been looking for houses in Los Angeles, according to multiple sources.

An internal source revealed last month that Meghan is more than ready to leave real life behind and start earning her own money again.

"Meghan loves the idea of ​​being the breadwinner," the source said. "She has no plans to do another show like Suits, but Harry has been encouraging her to do more dubbing work, write, produce and direct in her spare time. "

A second source says that Meghan Markle is "actively seeking representation,quot; and has already contacted people to find a manager or agent to help her with future professional projects.



