Presenting the winners of the 65th edition of the Amazon Filmfare 2020 Awards

The 65th Amazon Filmfare Awards come back strong and the night lived up to expectations of being full of glamor, glitz and entertainment. The night was dedicated to recognizing talented people who nailed their trade in the past year.

While Alia Bhatt took home the Best Actor (Woman) – Popular for Gully Boy, Ranveer won the Best Actor (Man) – Popular award for the same film. Siddhant Chaturvedi eclipsed as the Best Supporting Actor (Man), while Aditya Dhar took Black Lady home for being the Best Debut Director for Uri: The Surgical Strike. Sit down and scroll through the full list …

The best movie

Gully boy



Best director

Zoya Akhtar (Gully Boy)



Best movie (criticism)

Article 15 (Anubhav Sinha)

Sonchiriya (Abhishek Chaubey)



Best actor in a leading role (male)

Ranveer Singh (Gully Boy)



Best actor (critics)

Ayushmann Khurrana (article 15)



Best actor in a leading role (female)

Alia Bhatt (Gully Boy)



Best Actress (Critic)

Bhumi Pednekar (Saand Ki Aankh)

Taapsee (Saand Ki Aankh)



Best actor in a supporting role (female)

Amruta Subhash (Gully Boy)



Best actor in a supporting role (male)

Siddhant Chaturvedi (Gully Boy)



Best music album

Gully Boy l

Zoya Akhtar-Ankur Tewari

Y

Kabir Singh

Mithoon, Amaal Mallik, Vishal Mishra, Sachet – Parampara and Akhil Sachdeva



The best lyrics

Divine and Ankur Tewari

Apna Time Aayega

Gully boy



Best Reproduction Singer (Man)

Arijit Singh … Kalank Nahi … Kalank



Best Reproduction Singer (Woman)

Shilpa Rao … Ghungroo … War

%MINIFYHTMLf64cb10947200e9cd67f2475bc3649b013% %MINIFYHTMLf64cb10947200e9cd67f2475bc3649b014%

%MINIFYHTMLf64cb10947200e9cd67f2475bc3649b015% %MINIFYHTMLf64cb10947200e9cd67f2475bc3649b016%

Debuts

Best debut director

Aditya Dhar – Uri: The Surgical Strike



Best debut actor

Abhimanyu Dassani – Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota



Best debut actress

Ananya Pandey – Student of the year 2, Pati Patni Aur Woh



Writing awards



Best original story

Article 15 – Anubhav Sinha and Gaurav Solanki



Best screenplay

Gully Boy – Reema Kagti and Zoya Akhtar



Better dialogue

Gully Boy- Vijay Maurya



Trajectory Award

Ramesh Sippy



Excellence in cinema

Govinda



RD Burman Award for his next musical talent

Sashwat Sachdev- URI