Presenting the winners of the 65th edition of the Amazon Filmfare 2020 Awards

The 65th Amazon Filmfare Awards come back strong and the night lived up to expectations of being full of glamor, glitz and entertainment. The night was dedicated to recognizing talented people who nailed their trade in the past year.
While Alia Bhatt took home the Best Actor (Woman) – Popular for Gully Boy, Ranveer won the Best Actor (Man) – Popular award for the same film. Siddhant Chaturvedi eclipsed as the Best Supporting Actor (Man), while Aditya Dhar took Black Lady home for being the Best Debut Director for Uri: The Surgical Strike. Sit down and scroll through the full list …
The best movie
Gully boy
Best director
Zoya Akhtar (Gully Boy)
Best movie (criticism)
Article 15 (Anubhav Sinha)
Sonchiriya (Abhishek Chaubey)
Best actor in a leading role (male)
Ranveer Singh (Gully Boy)
Best actor (critics)
Ayushmann Khurrana (article 15)
Best actor in a leading role (female)
Alia Bhatt (Gully Boy)
Best Actress (Critic)
Bhumi Pednekar (Saand Ki Aankh)
Taapsee (Saand Ki Aankh)
Best actor in a supporting role (female)
Amruta Subhash (Gully Boy)
Best actor in a supporting role (male)
Siddhant Chaturvedi (Gully Boy)
Best music album
Gully Boy l
Zoya Akhtar-Ankur Tewari
Y
Kabir Singh
Mithoon, Amaal Mallik, Vishal Mishra, Sachet – Parampara and Akhil Sachdeva
The best lyrics
Divine and Ankur Tewari
Apna Time Aayega
Gully boy
Best Reproduction Singer (Man)
Arijit Singh … Kalank Nahi … Kalank
Best Reproduction Singer (Woman)
Shilpa Rao … Ghungroo … War
Debuts
Best debut director
Aditya Dhar – Uri: The Surgical Strike
Best debut actor
Abhimanyu Dassani – Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota
Best debut actress
Ananya Pandey – Student of the year 2, Pati Patni Aur Woh
Writing awards
Best original story
Article 15 – Anubhav Sinha and Gaurav Solanki
Best screenplay
Gully Boy – Reema Kagti and Zoya Akhtar
Better dialogue
Gully Boy- Vijay Maurya
Trajectory Award
Ramesh Sippy
Excellence in cinema
Govinda
RD Burman Award for his next musical talent
Sashwat Sachdev- URI