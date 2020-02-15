Port Vale 3-0 Colchester

Mark Cullen scored twice when Port Vale moved to the Sky Bet League Two playoff positions with a 3-0 victory against Colchester in Vale Park.

Tom Conlon put the home team ahead in the 14th minute before striker Cullen hit an orthopedic device in the second half when Vale recorded his third straight victory.

The hosts showed their power in the attack in the opening period and broke the deadlock when Rhys Browne beat Ryan Jackson and slipped the ball towards Conlon, who overcame Colchester goalkeeper Dean Gerken.

Cristian Montano approached Vale before defender Leon Legge cleared the shot of Colchester midfielder Ben Stevenson.

Vale doubled his lead in the 54th minute after Harry Pell couldn't deal with David Worrall's ball, which Cullen held on to and put himself in his place.

And they secured the three points in the 72nd minute, when the former Blackpool striker met Luke Joyce's pass and hit the ball past Gerken.